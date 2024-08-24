Tripura floods: Two killed during rescue operations, Rahul Gandhi, CM Manik Saha condole deaths

Agartala, Aug 24 (PTI) Two persons have been killed during rescue operations in flood-hit Tripura, officials said on Saturday.

Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan Asish Bose was washed away in a river during a rescue operation in South Tripura's Belonia while jeep driver Chiranjit Deb drowned while rescuing three persons in Indranagar in West Tripura district on Friday.

With the fresh fatalities, the toll in the state due to the floods rose to 26, while 1.28 lakh people have been rendered homeless in the worst deluge in the northeastern state in the last three decades.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the deaths during rescue operations.

"Extremely pained to learn about the tragic loss of two brave jawans during the rescue operation in flood-hit Tripura. Their selfless service, courage and sacrifice will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to their bereaved families. The nation stands with them in this difficult time," Gandhi wrote on X.

Chief Minister Manik Saha also expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of two persons.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of Ashish Bose (TSR Jawan from Belonia) & Chiranjit Dey (from Indranagar), two brave fighters who made the ultimate sacrifice while saving others during #TripuraFloods. My deepest condolences to their families & friends. May their sacrifice continue to inspire us to strive for greater heights of courage and bravery. Their selfless act will never be forgotten," he said in a post on Facebook.

Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman also condoled the deaths of two persons.

"The devastating floods have claimed many lives. Two brave hearts also lost their lives while rescuing people. I convey my deepest condolences to those who lost their lives during the floods," he wrote on Facebook.