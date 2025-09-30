Tripura generated average 31 mandays under MGNREGA till September 29: Official

Agartala, Sep 30 (PTI) Tripura generated an average 31 mandays for each labour card holder under the national employment programme – MGNREGA – during April to September 29, an official said on Tuesday.

The Centre has approved 3.50 crore mandays under MGNREGA for Tripura during the current fiscal year, and this may go up in future based on demand, he said.

“Till September 29, 1.71 crore mandays have been generated in the state, which ensures an average 31 mandays for each labour card holder,” an official release said.

It stated that the Centre has so far released Rs 548.18 crore out of which 505.83 crore has been provided to the job card holders.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, a total of 3.53 crore mandays had been fixed for the state, which generated an average 60 mandays.

Former chief minister Manik Saha had recently lashed out at the BJP-led coalition government in the northeastern state for “failing to provide jobs to the poor” before Durga Puja. PTI PS RBT