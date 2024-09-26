Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu gets additional charge of Mizoram

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu was on Thursday given additional charge as the Governor of Mizoram, "during the absence on leave" of Hari Babu Kambhampati, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said.

Kambhampati was named Mizoram governor in July 2021.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Shri Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Tripura to discharge the functions of the Governor of Mizoram, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati," it said in a statement. PTI AKV RHL