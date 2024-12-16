Tripura governor pays floral tribute to 1971 war heroes on Vijay Diwas

Agartala, Dec 16 (PTI) Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu on Monday paid tributes to soldiers as India commemorated Vijay Diwas to mark the surrender of Pakistani forces to the Indian Army in 1971, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

The programme, held at the Elvert Ekka Memorial Park here, was also attended by state industries and commerce minister Santana Chakma and senior Army officials.

Speaking to reporters, Nallu described the 1971 war as a historic event in global military history, highlighting the surrender of 90,000 Pakistani soldiers to the Indian Army in Dhaka.

"The surrender of 90,000 soldiers is rare in world military history. I salute those who made the supreme sacrifice in liberating East Pakistan from the oppression of the Pakistani Army," he said.

Vijay Diwas was also celebrated at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, where their national flag of was hoisted.

"We salute the Muktijoddhas who fought in the 1971 war and decisively won the battle. I also extend my best wishes to the people of India on Vijay Diwas," Md Al Amin, first secretary of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, said.

Muktijoddhas were an integral part of Mukti Bahini, a guerrilla resistance force comprising military personnel and civilian volunteers during the Bangladesh Liberation War.

To commemorate the occasion, Assam Rifles, Tripura sector, organised a half marathon on Sunday. "Over 600 participants from various walks of life came together to celebrate this momentous day, dedicated to honouring the valour and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces during the 1971 war. The day is a testament to the courage and dedication of India’s soldiers, bringing citizens together towards the shared goal of unity and integrity," the paramilitary force said in a statement. PTI PS MNB