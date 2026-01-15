Tripura govt according highest priority to tribal welfare: CM

Agartala, Jan 15 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said his government was giving the highest priority to the welfare of the state's tribal population.

Addressing a programme of the Darlong community in Unakoti district's Kumarghat, he said the state government spends 40 per cent of the total budgetary outlay exclusively for tribal welfare.

Of the state's around 40 lakh population, the 40-plus tribes and sub-tribes account for 25 lakh.

"The state's revised estimated budget for the 2024-25 fiscal stood at Rs 30,296 crore, and Rs 17,014 crore was left for development after meeting fixed expenditure. Around 39 per cent of Rs 17,014 crore was spent for the overall development of the tribal communities," he said.

Saha said that in 2025-26, Rs 7,149 crore or 40 per cent of the total budgetary outlay will be spent on tribal welfare, which showed the government's priorities.

Maintaining that the government has substantially enhanced budgetary support to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), he said several external projects are also being implemented in tribal-dominated areas to uplift their socio-economic conditions.

"The World Bank has given Rs 1,400 crore for building infrastructure and creating livelihood opportunities for the indigenous people," he said.

Saha also noted the establishment of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) in different tribal areas.

"The Centre has approved as many as 15 EMRSs in the state to provide better education for tribal students. Around 10,000 tribal students will be able to study in these schools, fully funded by the Ministry of Tribal Welfare," he said. PTI PS SOM