Tripura govt always working for welfare of tribals, says CM

Agartala, Sep 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said his government has never deprived the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) of funds.

Addressing a gathering at Rabindra Bhavan as 920 Tipra Motha supporters joined the BJP, Saha said some people were trying to mislead the innocent tribals for political reasons.

The Tipra Motha Party, which is in power at the TTAADC, is an ally of the BJP.

"Around 68 per cent of Tripura's geographical area falls under the TTAADC's jurisdiction. Naturally, the development of the state is not possible without progress in the tribal council areas. The present government has approved Rs 860 crore as the annual budget of the council, while Rs 7,000 crore was given under sub-plan during the current fiscal," Saha said.

"The present government has never deprived the TTAADC because the BJP believes in 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' (with all, development for all). Some people are trying to mislead the innocent tribals for political reasons," he added.

The CM said the BJP-led government in the state was working for the welfare of the tribals.

"The number of people joining the BJP is massive. The government has been working for the development of the indigenous people, and we must ensure that they receive everything," he said.

Paritosh Debbarma, the in-charge of the Dhalai district Youth Tipra Federation, said they joined the BJP having realised that the development of the state was not possible without a national party. PTI PS SOM