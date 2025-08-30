Tripura govt begins distribution of PVC ration cards among PDS beneficiaries

Agartala, Aug 30 (PTI) Tripura's Food and Civil Supplies Department has started giving PVC ration cards to beneficiaries of the public distribution system (PDS), replacing the old paper books, an official said on Saturday.

Of the 9.91 lakh family ration cards, 4.87 lakh PVC documents will be distributed in the first phase, and the remaining ones will be given in a phased manner after e-KYCs are done by the cardholders, he said.

"As part of the modernisation plan, we have already started the distribution of PVC ration cards, replacing the old paper-made documents. In the first phase, we have prepared 4.87 lakh PVC ration cards, and these will be given to the respective cardholders," Food and Civil Supplies Director Sumit Lodh told PTI.

He said the remaining PVC ration cards will be distributed in a phased manner because several beneficiaries have not completed e-KYC.

According to Lodh, the PVC cards have durability with little chance of getting dirty or damaged, even during the monsoon.

The department has decided to convert 600 government fair price shops, out of the total of 2,072, as model outlets for the convenience of consumers.

"We have already provided Rs 5,000 to each ration dealer to transform their shops into model outlets, catering to the basic needs of the consumers. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the convenience of ration cardholders", he said.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Thursday made it clear that the department did not compromise with the quality of food items.

The minister's assertion came amid outrage over the distribution of poor-quality pulses through the PDS system.

"The department did not compromise with quality. We procure pulses in bulk, and some consignments of the total procured quantity may be damaged. The department was asked to look into the matter. We are committed to providing the best quality items through ration shops," he said.

Currently, consumers get rice, sugar, flour, kerosene and tea leaves from ration shops at subsidised rates. PTI PS BDC