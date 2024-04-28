Tripura govt extends school holidays for three more days as heatwave continues

Agartala, Apr 28 (PTI) The Tripura government has decided to extend the holiday in all schools across the state for three more days till May 1 due to the ongoing heatwave, an official said on Sunday.

Earlier, the government declared the closure of all the schools - government, government-aided, and privately managed ones - from April 23 to 28 due to the scorching heat in the northeastern state.

"As the heatwave continues, it has been decided that all schools will remain shut from April 29 to May 1. All the District Education Officers (DEOs) were requested to convey the decision to the schools under their jurisdiction," the Additional Secretary, Education (School), N C Sharma said.

According to the Meteorological department, the heatwave will continue for the next few days.

The state recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

It will go up to 39 deg C on Monday, which will be the highest in the state, a MeT official said.

"There will be no respite from the prevailing hot and humid condition as the mercury will continue to stay at an average of 37 to 38 deg C during the next three days," he said.

Rain and thundershowers are likely to occur on May 2 and 3, he added. PTI PS SBN SBN