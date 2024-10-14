Tripura govt has arranged land for private super speciality hospital: CM

Agartala, Oct 14 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said his government has arranged land for a private healthcare entity to set up a super speciality hospital in the state.

The Shija Hospitals and Research Institute (SHRI), an Imphal-based healthcare entity, has expressed their interest in establishing a super speciality hospital in Tripura.

While addressing a government programme, Saha said, "In response to the eagerness, the state government has arranged land for SHRI to set up a super speciality hospital (at Khayerpur in West Tripura). They have assured us to invest Rs 700 crore for developing healthcare facilities in the state." The CM said SHRI has been successfully running a multi-super speciality hospital at Imphal. "If they move forward with the plan maintaining proper procedure, the cabinet will give its nod to the SHRI for a super speciality hospital in the state. This will surely boost the state’s healthcare sector." Claiming that the state's healthcare infrastructure has improved significantly over the past few years, Saha said the Tripura government will soon float an expression of interest to establish another super speciality hospital in Agartala.

"Many people want to invest in Tripura taking advantage of infrastructure development. If they are interested in healthcare, we will welcome them to set up super speciality hospitals to stop referral tendency," he said.