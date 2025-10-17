Tripura govt implemented several steps to improve power transmission system: Minister

Agartala, Oct 17 (PTI) Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Friday asserted that the government has implemented several steps to improve the transmission system across the northeastern state.

“The 132 KV line has been increased from 485 km in 2017 to 986 km in 2025 to ensure quality power supply to the consumers. The 33 KV power substations have also enhanced from 44 to 75 during the period,” he said, addressing a programme at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district.

Nath said high-tension and low-tension transmission lines have also increased substantially in the last seven years, giving a fillip to the transmission system.

Underground cable lines have been laid across 578 km, which was only 95 km in 2018, he said.

The state-run Tripura Power Generation Ltd (TPGL) has borrowed Rs 935 crore from the World Bank to convert the Rokhia Gas Based Power Plant in Sepahijala into a combined cycle power generation unit.

“One the plan is implemented, the existing power generation capacity of the Rokhia plant will be doubled without using extra gas. The government plans to set up an 800-MW power storage facility in Dhalai district’s Chawmanu. The NHPC is preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the same,” he said.

Laying emphasis on solar power, Nath added: “It is the only option for Tripura. Our government has been encouraging solar power plants. A plan has been chalked out to install rooftop solar panels in all government buildings.” PTI PS RBT