Tripura govt keen to set up ayurvedic college: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Oct 29 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that his government is keen to establish a full-fledged ayurvedic college in the northeastern state as such treatment is gaining popularity among the people.

The 50-bed state ayurvedic hospital is witnessing full of patients most of the time, he said.

"Ayurvedic treatment became popular after the formation of the NDA government at the Centre in 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a separate Ayush Ministry to promote ayurveda and homeopathy among the people. We are also following the footsteps of the prime minister", he said while addressing a programme at Prajna Bhavan here.

He was speaking at the programme on the occasion of the state-level Ayurvedic Day.

"The government is keen to set up a full-fledged ayurvedic college to provide better treatment facilities," he said.

State Health and Family Welfare Secretary Kiran Gitte said that the Ravi Shankar Foundation has already contacted the government and expressed its eagerness to set up an ayurvedic college in the state.

"We will look into its credentials and if these match our requirements, the government will call the organisation to establish an ayurvedic college. If the Tripura Government Dental College could be set up within the shortest period, why wouldn't we be able to do the same for an ayurvedic college? We will do this," Saha said.

Modern medical equipment for proper diagnosis has already been installed in the state ayurvedic hospital, he said, adding that echocardiography machines and other advanced equipment will also be provided to the health facility shortly.

Saha emphasised more research on ayurveda and called upon doctors and experts to work on various medicinal plants which can be used for ayurvedic treatment. PTI PS BDC