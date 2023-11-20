Tripura govt makes uniforms must for doctors, staff at state-run hospitals

Agartala: The Tripura government has made wearing uniforms for doctors, lab technicians and other staffers at state-run hospitals mandatory, an official said on Monday.

A section of medical officers, faculty members and lab technicians are not wearing the uniform during duty hours, Director of Health Services Supriya Mallik told PTI.

"Dresses for all medical professionals have already been prescribed but some don't follow the guidelines. That's why the Health Department is stressing that they wear proper dresses -- from doctors to nurses to housekeeping staff," he said, adding that they should also wear their identity cards.

The heads of the state-run hospitals and the chief medical officers of the districts have been asked to implement the direction in a month, Mallik said.

"We will observe the situation for the next one month. Thereafter, contempt of the order will be dealt with strictly," he said.