Tripura govt mulling to set up homoeopathy, ayurvedic college in state: CM

Agartala, Oct 5 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the government is mulling to set up a homoeopathy and ayurvedic college in the state.

Advertisment

He said another medical college would also be set up at Ambassa in Dhalai district.

Saha who holds the Health portfolio said this after inaugurating the state's first block public health unit at Kalyanpur Community Health Centre in Khowai district.

"We already have dental and nursing colleges and we plan to open homoeopathy and ayurvedic colleges as well. With determination, anything is possible. Another medical college will be established in Ambassa. Trauma centres are crucial, and we have opened three trauma centres in three places, with one more under construction", Saha said.

Advertisment

"We plan to establish 18 block public health units initially, with Kalyanpur being the first, followed by all 59 blocks. Development of health infrastructure for the well-being of the people remains a top priority for the government", Saha said.

He said by strengthening medical care at the block level, "we aim to reduce the pressure on sub-divisional and state hospitals, ensuring people's well-being." Saha said the block public health unit will provide emergency facilities.

He emphasized that the present state government consistently prioritises health, education, and agriculture.

"Without good health, no one can work towards development. Referral cases from the state to outside have also decreased," the chief minister said.

Later, Saha inaugurated the operation theatre complex at Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital in Khowai district. PTI JOY RG