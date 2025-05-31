Tripura govt orders probe into blast at under-construction tourist facility

Agartala, May 30 (PTI) Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Friday ordered a probe into a blast at an under-construction tourist facility in Betlingchhip along the inter-state boundary with Mizoram.

A group of unknown people reportedly hurled a low-intensity bomb and vandalised an under-construction eco-park and tourist amenities in North Tripura district early on Wednesday, official sources said.

"Several construction works for tourism at Jampui Hill were damaged due to the bomb explosion. To know about the details, I held a meeting with the local MLA, district magistrate, SP and other senior officials," Chowdhury wrote on Facebook.

"I asked the officials to identify the accused through a proper investigation and ensure stringent punishment for their act," he added.

North Tripura Superintendent of Police Avinesh Kumar Rai had on Thursday said the under-construction eco-park and cafeteria at Betlingchhip were damaged.

A forensic team has gathered evidence from the spot, he added.

Security was beefed up along the Tripura-Mizoram inter-state boundary after the low-intensity blast.

Betlingchhip, the highest peak of Tripura, is located near the Phuldungsei village in Mizoram's Mamit district. The area is also claimed by Mizoram.

Construction of the tourist facility was put on hold by the Tripura government after Mizoram objected to it recently, officials said.

Mizoram shares a 66-km-long border with Tripura.

Tensions recently flared along the interstate boundary after Mizoram's civil society groups and students' organisations opposed the construction of the facility.

Condemning the incident, Mizoram's apex students' body, MZP, said it is being seen as a "mischievous act" to put the blame on Mizos. PTI PS ACD