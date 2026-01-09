Tripura govt planning to set up health university: CM

Agartala, Jan 9 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said his government was planning to set up a health university.

Currently, the northeastern state has three medical colleges, one dental science college, three nursing colleges and one para-medical college.

"The three medical colleges offer 350 MBBS courses, and the state has applied for increasing MBBS seats in the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC). We hope the Centre will permit the AGMC to increase 100 more seats," he said.

"The government is contemplating establishing a health university to run the medical institutions," he added.

The medical colleges in the state are affiliated with Tripura University.

Saha said many higher educational institutions, such as the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), National Law University (NLU), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), and National Institute of Technology (NIT), are functioning in the state.

"The days are not far when the northeastern state will become an educational hub," he said.

Saha said the second edition of 'Prabashi Tripurabashi Summit' saw the participation of 70 potential investors and entrepreneurs.

"The people of Tripura who have already well settled in various fields in foreign countries have joined the summit at their own expense. The participants were upbeat over the initiatives of the state and expressed their willingness to invest here," he said. PTI PS SOM