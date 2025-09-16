Tripura govt revokes license to bar for violation of rules, 10 days after opening

Agartala, Sep 16 (PTI) The Tripura government on Tuesday revoked the license of a bar-cum-restaurant here for multiple violations of the excise laws, 10 days after it was opened, said a senior official.

There were allegations that liquor was served beyond the permissible hours, and dancers performed in the bar without approval..

The bar faced criticism since its opening on September 6.

Chaos broke out after a middle-aged man was denied permission to enter on that day for not bringing a partner, which is mandatory.

The man expressed his anger on FaceBook live, prompting the police to rush there to control the situation.

“CCTV footage confirmed that liquor was served well past the 11 PM deadline on September 6. A DJ-led dance event was also conducted without prior police approval,” West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar told reporters.

The owner was served a show-cause notice for violating excise rules.

“After hearing his side of the story, we decided to cancel the bar license of the outlet with immediate effect. However, the owner can run the restaurant,” Kumar said.

Responding to the move, senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman claimed that the bar-cum-restaurant was allowed to open without clearances from the Fire Service and the health department.

"We want action against those who had played a role in allowing such an outlet," he said.