Tripura govt signs agreement with GNRC for super-speciality hospital: CM

Agartala, Mar 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the state government has signed an agreement with the Guwahati Neurological Research Centre to set up a superspecialty hospital at Hapania in West Tripura district.

Earlier, the government had signed a pact with Srija Hospitals and Research Institute, an Imphal-based medical institution, to set up a super-specialty hospital and medical college at RK Nagar in the same district.

"We have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GNRC, a Guwahati-based medical institution, to set up a superspecialty hospital at Tripura Jute Mills Ltd's vacant land. A team from our department has already visited Guwahati to check the infrastructure and facilities available at GNRC," he told reporters.

However, the chief minister, who also holds the health portfolio, declined to elaborate further on the MoU with GNRC.

Saha also said initiatives were taken to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and manpower at the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital and Agartala Government Medical College.

"We have already signed a MoU with AIIMS, New Delhi, to streamline the healthcare services at GBP hospital. According to their recommendation, we have decided to increase ICU beds from 156 to 326. Besides, the GBP hospital is directly connected with AIIMS, New Delhi, through telemedicine to provide better medical facilities to patients of the state", he said.

Saha said a 16-bed dedicated ICU for patients with severe respiratory problems and a well-equipped ICU in the trauma centre were made operational at the GBP hospital on Thursday.

"The state Cabinet has already discussed setting up a medical university to regulate medical colleges and other medical institutions in the state", he said, adding that the government wants to reduce referral cases by utilising and revamping existing medical facilities in the state.

Currently, the northeastern state has three medical colleges which offer as many as 450 MBBS seats and 119 PG courses. PTI PS MNB