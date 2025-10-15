Tripura govt signs MoU with AIIMS Delhi to develop centres of excellence in healthcare

Agartala, Oct 15 (PTI) The Tripura government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, to develop centres of excellence in healthcare in the state, said a release issued by the CMO.

Chief Minister Manik Saha termed the development as a "great pride" and said the MoU would help the development of medical colleges, as well as state and district-level hospitals in the northeastern state.

"A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed today between the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Tripura, and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The signing took place in the presence of the chief minister," the release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The objective of the move is to "transform the existing medical facilities into centres of excellence in medical education and superspecialty healthcare services aligned with international standards", the CM was quoted as saying in the statement.

The chief minister said, "The state envisions transforming Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GB Pant Hospital into a medical hub equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for patient care, modelled on the excellence of AIIMS, New Delhi." Saha, who also holds the health portfolio, stated that AIIMS New Delhi is a globally acclaimed institution known for its pioneering contributions to medical education, research, and advanced patient care.

He said, "The collaboration between AIIMS, New Delhi, and the health department of Tripura marks a significant step towards enhancing the overall quality and reach of healthcare services across the state." Dr M Srinivas, the director of AIIMS New Delhi, and senior officials from the state health department were present during the signing of the MoU at Tripura Bhavan in the national capital.

The chief minister, who was in Delhi, met Union Health & Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday and discussed key health-related issues, including setting up a medical college in Dhalai district's Ambassa.