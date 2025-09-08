Tripura govt spent Rs 834.45cr for providing social welfare pensions to 3.90L people: CM

Agartala, Sep 8 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said his government has spent Rs 834.45 crore on providing different social welfare pensions to 3.90 lakh persons in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Addressing a programme, Saha said his government is committed to the welfare of all sections of people.

"The state government has allocated Rs 7,000 crore for capital expenditure in the current fiscal year's budget. If we don't spend to develop infrastructure, the state will not grow at the expected rate," he said.

"We have spent Rs 834.45 crore to provide different social welfare pensions to 3.90 lakh people in 2024-25, at the rate of Rs 2,000 per person," he added.

Saha said the BJP government has increased the social pensions from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month.

He said that in line with PM Narendra Modi's dream of a developed nation, his government has formulated a roadmap for building a developed Tripura by 2047.

"Tripura is the fifth state in the country and the first in the Northeast to have such a roadmap," he said.

The CM said various initiatives have been taken for the welfare of children, women and weaker sections of people.

"Altogether 11,130 mobile phones will be given to the ICDS and Anganwadi workers for 'poshan' or nutrition tracking apps," he said.

At the programme, the CM unveiled 19 development projects, including Anganwadi centres. PTI PS SOM