Tripura govt to introduce health insurance for those not included in PMJAY

Agartala, Feb 6 (PTI) The Tripura government will soon introduce a health insurance scheme to provide Rs 5-lakh cover for families which have not been included in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), a minister said on Tuesday.

Of the 9.75 lakh families in the northeastern state, around 5.49 lakh have already been covered under the PM-JAY.

As many as 4.15 lakh families will get the benefit under the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana (CMJAY), Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury told reporters.

Besides, 10,000 workers' families registered with the Labour Department will also be eligible for the health benefit.

"The state cabinet, in its last meeting held on Monday, has cleared the proposal for introducing CM-JAY for 4.15 lakh families which are not included in the PM-JAY," the minister said.

In the last budget speech, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy announced that the CM-JAY would be introduced for the benefit of the people who are not covered under the PM-JAY, and Rs 59 crore was provisioned in the budget.

"Initially, Rs 59 crore was sanctioned for unveiling CM-JAY but now it has been increased to Rs 104 crore annually. With this, all the families in the state will get the benefit of health insurance of Rs. 5 lakh per annum", he said.

"The CM-JAY scheme is prepared in line with the PM-JAY as the benefit will be cashless and paperless. The insurance cover is Rs 5 lakh for each family annually and it will be available in all the 26,000 hospitals across the country. It is a revolutionary decision of the BJP government which reflects the prime minister's vision- Sabka Saath Saab Ka Vikash", he added. PTI PS BDC