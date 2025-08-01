Tripura govt to introduce superspeciality courses in AGMC: CM

Agartala, Aug 1(PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the state government is contemplating introducing superspeciality courses in Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC).

At present, the government-run medical college offers MBBS and PG courses in different disciplines.

Addressing the 21st foundation day of AGMC, the chief minister said the government is planning to introduce superspeciality courses in the medical college after successfully running of PG courses in different disciplines.

Laying emphasis on hospital management, Saha said the government will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AIIMS, New Delhi, to impart training on hospital management.

"On my request, a team from AIIMS, New Delhi, headed by its Director N Srinivas visited GBP hospital and AGMC on how to improve the service at the government's health facility. We have received a report from the team. The government will soon sign an MoU with AIIMS, New Delhi, to impart training to our doctors on hospital management", he said.

Saha said three kidney transplants have been done successfully at the GBP hospital and AGMC.

"Now, we are planning to introduce liver transplant and heart transplant at the hospital so that the people don't need to go outside the state for better treatment", he said.

The chief minister also said the government has decided to establish a dedicated eye hospital with 100-bed capacity at Khejurbagan in Agartala.

"The site for the proposed eye hospital with all modern facilities has already been selected, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has almost been completed. An outlay for the proposed health facility has been provisioned in the current year's budget", he said.

Saha also said that the Agartala Government Dental College (AGDC) will introduce PG course in dentistry. PTI PS RG