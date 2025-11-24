Tripura govt to regularise 2021 ad-hoc promotions, over 13,000 to benefit

Agartala, Nov 24 (PTI) The Tripura government on Monday decided to treat 'ad-hoc promotions' given to the employees in 2021 as 'regular promotions', enabling over 13,000 promotees to receive financial benefits, said a senior minister.

However, it will be subjected to the outcome of a case pending in the Supreme Court, he said.

Because of the case, the position of government employees, including officers, remained stalled for several years. However, the government has decided to promote them on AN ad-hoc basis in 2021. Till June 2025, altogether 13,082 employees secured such promotionS without any financial benefit.

Briefing reporters after a cabinet meeting, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the government had constituted a committee headed by a retired judge of the Tripura High Court to suggest how to regularise ad-hoc promotions.

"The committee has submitted its report recently and it was cleared by the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Manik Saha today. The state cabinet on Monday decided to treat the 'ad-hoc promotion' as 'regular promotion' from the day they (employees) have been elevated to higher posts," Chowdhury said.

"The decision will benefit 13,082 employees and officials who have secured ad-hoc promotion, but it is subject to the outcome of the Supreme Court's verdict on a Special Leap Petition (SLP) over the promotion", he said.

Chowdhury added that those who retired after getting the ad-hoc promotion will also be eligible for the financial benefits.

"All the government departments were asked to prepare the details on the employees and officials who retired as well in service so that they could get the benefit," he stated. PTI PS NN