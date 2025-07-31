Tripura govt trying to reduce DA gap between central and state employees: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Jul 31 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said his administration has been trying to reduce the gap of DA between the Central and state government employees.

Currently, the employees of the Centre receive 53 per cent of DA, while those of the state government get 33 per cent.

While speaking at a programme, the chief minister said his government has released 29 per cent DA to the state government employees in the past 29 months.

"We are trying to reduce the gap between the Central government employees and the state government workforce," he said, adding that over 19,000 regular posts have been filled since the BJP came to power in the state.

The chief minister slammed the opposition CPI(M) for criticising ceremonial programmes to distribute appointment letters by the government.

"We have the guts to distribute appointment letters to the selected candidates at a programme which was not seen during the previous dispensation," he said.

Earlier, letters for government jobs used to be distributed from the CPI(M)'s party offices, and this tradition has been changed by the present government, he claimed.

"A total of 10,323 teachers have lost their jobs during the Left Front government due to illegal appointments. The Supreme Court has validated the verdict passed after the High Court of Tripura’s judgment of sacking these teachers," he said.

Saha also highlighted the government’s plan to transform the state into a medical hub by setting up medical, nursing and paramedical colleges.

"We want to stop referral cases for modern or critical treatment. The government has taken several initiatives to treat critical patients in the state. Nine super-speciality branches have been introduced at GBP Hospital & AGMC. A plan has been chalked out to set up a state-of-the-art eye hospital near Khejurbagan (Agartala)," he said.

The chief minister also said there has been a sea change in the state's healthcare sector in the past few years to provide the best possible medical facilities to the people.