Tripura govt working for all-round development of tribals: CM Saha

Agartala, Sep 16 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said his government is working for the all-round development of the people of the tribal community in the state.

Addressing the state-level orientation programme on Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan, he said steps have been taken to improve the socio-economic condition of the tribal people.

The Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, touted as the world's largest grassroots tribal leadership programme, is aimed at mobilising 20 lakh "change leaders" across 1 lakh villages.

Saha said the Rs 1,400-crore Tripura Rural Economic Growth and Service Delivery Project (TRESP), a World Bank-funded multi-sectoral initiative, is progressing steadily in the state.

He said the government has also sanctioned Rs 81.69 crore for five years under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan for the welfare of tribal people.

Noting that special emphasis is being given on education for tribal children, the CM said six Eklavya Model Residential Schools have already been made functional in the state, while six more will be inaugurated soon.

"The government believes that if proper education is ensured for tribal children, the chance to misguide them will be reduced," he said, adding the daily stipend for a tribal student has been enhanced from Rs 40 to Rs 80.

At present, 34,018 tribal students are living in 404 hostels in the state.

Saha said his government is also contemplating expanding the honorarium given to community leaders.

"When we came to power, only a few community headmen used to receive Rs 2,000 per month. We have hiked it to Rs 5,000 per month. Now, we are planning to provide the benefit to all the heads of sub tribes," he said.

The state has 19 tribes and 40 sub tribes.

Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma and Tribal Welfare Director Subhasish Das were also present at the programme.