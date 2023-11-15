Tripura govt working on mission mode to implement welfare schemes: CM

Agartala, Nov 15 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said his government is working on a 'mission mode' to implement the welfare schemes of the central and state for the benefit of the people.

Advertisment

Apart from the centrally sponsored flagship schemes, the BJP-led government in the northeastern state has introduced 33 programmes for the overall development of the people.

"... We are working on 'mission mode' to reach to the last mile men with the flagship schemes of the central and state", he said during a programme of Janajati Gourav Diwas at Rabindra Bhavan.

Janajati Gaurav Diwas is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a tribal freedom fighter who fought against British rule.

Advertisment

"The main objective of observing the programme is to highlight the contribution of tribal people in the country's freedom struggle and their lifestyle, tradition, rich heritage and educational value", he said.

On the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the chief minister said the state will carry out the programme with full force to make people aware of the welfare activities of the Centre and the state government.

"From district to sub-division and block, the officers will visit people at their homes to find out if there is any one left out. The officials will also identify the beneficiaries, record their experiences and list benefits they have got in regard to quality education, drinking water, forest dwellers right act and many more", he said.

Saha also rolled out 'Prati Ghare Sushan' phase II to reach to the people to ensure no household is left out of government benefits be it state or the Centre.

The month-long outreach programme which was implemented across the state was successful. "During the programme, the officials will conduct health and administrative camps at the people's doorsteps to provide various services to the residents", he said. PTI PS RG