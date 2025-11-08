Tripura govt working on modality for screening of suspected HIV cases: CM

Agartala, Nov 8 (PTI) Expressing concern over HIV infections in the state, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said his government is working on preparing a modality to conduct screening on suspected HIV positive cases.

While speaking at a programme of the Association of Surgeons of India, Tripura chapter, he said government officials and various agencies have been trying to control drug abuse in the state.

"Everybody knows the drug consignment is coming from Myanmar to Tripura via Assam and Mizoram. Tripura has become a corridor for drug smuggling," he said.

Saha said seizure, arrest and conviction in drug-related cases have increased with security agencies trying to contain the problem.

"Opposition parties pass adverse opinions when drugs are seized and people are arrested. The drugs are recovered because of proactive action taken by the law enforcement agencies. We know action was mild during their rule," he said.

"The government is working to prepare modalities to conduct screening of suspected HIV positive cases because many people don't want to undergo HIV screening. The more screening is done, the more cases of HIV positive cases will come up," he said, adding that only advanced cases of HIV carriers develop AIDS.

Saha said the government is also working for the proper rehabilitation of drug victims with a modern drug de-addiction centre coming up in Sepahijala district's Bishramganj with financial assistance from the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Noting that the government has already announced to set up de-addiction centres in each district for proper rehabilitation of drug abusers, the chief minister said 2,183 HIV carriers and AIDS patients are getting Rs 2,000 each from the government. PTI PS RG