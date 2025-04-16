Tripura govt's 'Aamar Sarkar' portal receives good response: Official

Agartala, Apr 16 (PTI) The ‘Aamar Sarkar’ portal, conceived as a digital solution to bridge the gap between rural citizens and government authorities, has received a positive response from the public, an official said on Wednesday.

Launched in November 2022 by Chief Minister Manik Saha, the digital platform has so far recorded 63,129 grievances from rural citizens and resolved 95 per cent of the issues as of February this year.

In the state's difficult terrains, 'Aamar Sarkar' uses village walks to reach remote areas, ensuring on-the-spot grievance reporting via its mobile app, the Director of the Panchayat Department, Prasun De, told PTI.

Every Thursday officials and PRI body members conduct the village walks, talk to the residents of the villages, identify issues and upload those through the mobile app addressing the concerned department, thus enabling faster resolutions, he said.

"People have started trusting the system and feel that they are being heard, respected, and empowered by the government. It will go up with time," De said.

He said the primary objectives of the 'Aamar Sarkar' portal are to enhance accessibility by rural residents to lodge complaints through weekly initiatives like village walks and 'Aamar Sarkar' days, to ensure transparency and accountability through a structured complaint-tracking system.

"The 'Aamar Sarkar' day is observed in each of the gram panchayats (GPs) and village committees (VCs) of the state exclusively to receive the complaints of the villagers. This ensures focused attention from officials and a more structured process for addressing complaints efficiently," he said.

Altogether 4,365 officials from 1193 GPs/VCs and 81 departments at the block, district, and state levels were imparted training to implement the innovative project.

"The way things are being done, the villagers residing in far-flung areas don’t need to come to visit Panchayat offices or BDO offices. Our officers will visit the villagers to receive grievances or complaints if they have and will be addressed in a time-bound manner," he said.

The director of the panchayat department also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the initiative after being briefed by the chief minister at the NDA Chief Ministers' conclave held in New Delhi in October last year, he added.