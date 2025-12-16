Tripura Guv pays tributes to 1971 war heroes

Agartala, Dec 16 (PTI) Tripura Governor Indrasena Nallu Reddy on Tuesday paid homage to the army personnel who laid down their lives in the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

He laid floral tributes at the Albert Ekka War Memorial in West Tripura district on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas', which marks the defeat of Pakistani armed forces in the war and the creation of Bangladesh.

"Many people from East Pakistan had taken refuge in Tripura during the war... the then prime minister Indira Gandhi supported the people of Bangladesh, who raised their voice against oppression," he told reporters.

"I offer my sincere gratitude to those who fought the war and achieved victory. Their sacrifice will be written in the golden words of military history," Reddy added.

Asked about the situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, the governor said, "This is not the time to speak about politics... Everybody knows what is happening in Bangladesh. It is temporary. Maintaining good relations is beneficial for the neighbours." DGP Anurag Dhankar and senior Army officials were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Manik Saha also greeted the people on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas'.

"I convey my deepest respect to those brave soldiers who had made supreme sacrifice for overwhelming victory in the 1971 war and creation of Bangladesh," he wrote in a Facebook post.