Tripura has enough food stock despite flood: Minister

Agartala, Aug 23 (PTI) Tripura has adequate stock of food items and fuel despite severe flooding in the northeastern state, a minister said on Friday.

At least 22 people have died due to landslides and flood-related incidents since Monday and over 65,000 people have been displaced.

“There has been no scarcity of food items and fuel despite the difficult time arising out of the unprecedented flood in the state. We have a stock of rice for 76 days, flour for 99 days, pulses for 16 days and sugar for five days. The state has a stock of petrol and diesel for nine days," Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said at a press conference.

Rice, pulses, sugar, salt and edible oil are also available in the local market, he said.

“Due to incessant rain, stretches on the National Highway 8, considered the lifeline of Tripura, have been damaged at Atharamura hill. The road has been closed for vehicular movement. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation and state PWD have been working to repair the road and hopefully, it will be completed by the next two days," he said.

Chowdhury said he had a meeting with senior officials and representatives of the business community to review the food stock situation in the state.

"We have clearly instructed traders not to create any artificial crisis of food items in view of the flood. The department will take strong action if anybody is found to indulge in hoarding and black-marketing," he said.

Chowdhury said the government has already started air-dropping food for flood-affected people in South Tripura and Gumati districts, which have been severely affected by the deluge.

Over 3,000 food packets have already been air-dropped in severely flood-affected areas, while 8,000 packets are ready for distribution, he added. PTI PS BDC