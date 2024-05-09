Tripura HC asks state govt to provide gratuity to retired anganwadi helpers

Agartala, May 9 (PTI) In accordance with a Supreme Court ruling, the Tripura High Court on Thursday directed the state government to provide gratuity benefits to all anganwadi helpers, a senior lawyer said.

In 2022, the Supreme Court had mandated gratuity benefits for anganwadi helpers, recognising their pivotal role at the grassroots level.

Following retirement, 20 anganwadi helpers had petitioned the state government for gratuity benefits, citing the apex court's order. However, the social education and social welfare department rejected their requests.

With no other recourse, the retired anganwadi helpers filed a writ petition in the HC last year.

"After thorough consideration, Justice S. Dutta Purakayastha ruled today that anganwadi helpers are entitled to gratuity within 30 days of retirement. Failure by the government to fulfill this obligation within the specified time will result in interest accruing at a rate of 10 per cent," senior advocate Purusottam Roy Barman, who represented the petitioners, said.

Following the HC's directive, all retired anganwadi helpers, irrespective of their involvement in the petition, will receive post-retirement benefits, he added.

"Even if the government contests the order in future, the petitioners are assured of victory as the Supreme Court has already affirmed the eligibility of anganwadi helpers for gratuity," Barman affirmed, noting that approximately 10,000 anganwadi helpers stand to benefit from the verdict. PTI PS MNB