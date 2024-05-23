Tripura HC dismisses petitions against ex-DM over raids at marriage halls

Agartala, May 23 (PTI) The Tripura High Court has dismissed three petitions against former district magistrate of West Tripura, Sailesh Kumar Yadav, in connection with raids at two marriage halls during the second wave of the Covid pandemic in 2021.

Yadav had carried out raids at ‘Golab Bagan’ and ‘Manikya Court’ on April 26, 2021 for alleged violation of Covid norms.

Following the action, 31 people including 19 women were detained for “violating” rules under the Disaster Management Act.

Two writ petitions and a PIL were subsequently filed in the high court against the former DM.

“After hearing the case, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Arindam Lodh dismissed all the three petitions filed against Yadav,” his lawyer Samrat Kar Bhowmik told PTI on Wednesday.

Yadav is at present the commissioner of Agartala Municipal Corporation. PTI PS RBT