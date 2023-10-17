Tripura HC to govt: Take steps to remove social boycott diktat on two families by illegal customary courts

Agartala, Oct 17 (PTI) Tripura High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to ensure that the social boycott imposed on two indigenous families in Unakoti district by kangaroo courts is removed.

Daily wager Purnajoy Chakama and auto rickshaw driver Tarun Chakma, both residents of Paschim Andarpara in Unakoti district, had converted to Christianity from Buddhism on November 22, 2022 on their will, officials said.

Soon after, two illegal customary law courts, the Chakma Samajik Bichar Committee and Adam panchayat, issued a diktat asking members of the community to socially boycott the families, they said.

For the past one year, the families had to face difficulties as villagers were asked not to help them in any way, they added.

"While Purnajoy was barred from getting a job, the village headmen instructed people not to board Tarun's auto. Finding no alternative, the duo filed two writ petitions before the high court," advocate Samrat Kar Bhowmik told reporters.

"After hearing the case and taking into consideration the ordeal of the two families, Justice Arindam Lodh asked the administration to remove all the barriers of social boycott imposed on them," he said.

Kar Bhowmik said police have been asked to take stern legal action against those who were running the illegal customary law courts.

The single bench also issued separate notices to the customary law courts to explain why they passed such an illegal order which is detrimental against the fundamental rights, he said. PTI PS MNB