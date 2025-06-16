Tripura introduces smart classes in 33 tribal hostels across state

Agartala, Jun 16 (PTI) Tripura’s Tribal Welfare Department has introduced smart classes in 33 tribal hostels across the state, enabling students from remote areas to access digital learning, an official said on Monday.

Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma inaugurated a smart class at a tribal hostel on Sunday to mark the launch of the two-week-long Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan.

The launch saw active participation from students in all 33 government-run hostels, who joined the programme using the newly developed digital infrastructure.

The initiative is expected to benefit around 7,000 students in its first phase.

The project includes several key features like live online interactive classes, recorded lectures, printed study materials in multiple languages, online timed tests, downloadable study materials, learning management system (LMS), motivational and mental health counselling sessions in each hostel, officials added.

"We have set a target to introduce smart classes in 100 government-run tribal hostels to provide best possible technological access to students who are studying and residing in remote areas. In the first phase, the facility has been implemented in 33 hostels by Debbarma", Tribal Welfare Director Subhasish Das told PTI.

He said the minister personally interacted with the students from hostels such as SD Memorial ST Girls Hostel, BKI ST Boys Hostel (Belonia), Melaghar ST Girls' Hostel, and KBI ST Boys' Hostel (Udaipur), encouraged them to use the technological advantage. PTI PS MNB