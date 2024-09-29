Tripura Jamiat Ulama condemns attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

Agartala, Sep 29 (PTI) The Tripura State Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, a prominent Muslim organisation in the northeastern state, on Sunday condemned the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and called for their safety.

"The minorities in Bangladesh are facing atrocities at the hands of the majority. Islam does not condone violence. The recent events in Khagrachari district are condemnable, and we do not support such acts against minorities," said Mufti Tayebur Rahman, president of the organisation, at a press conference.

Rahman urged the community to maintain harmony and announced that the Jamiat Ulama would submit a memorandum to the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala, urging the protection of minorities in the neighbouring country.

He also expressed concern over recent attacks on minorities in Ranirbazar, West Tripura district, where homes of 34 families were set ablaze after the alleged defacement of a Kali idol.

"We condemn the attack on the temple in Ranirbazar, as well as the subsequent violence against minority families. We demand strict punishment for those responsible for both incidents, and the Jamiat seeks full compensation for those whose homes were destroyed," he added. PTI PS MNB