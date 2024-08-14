Tripura local body polls: Amit Shah expresses gratitude to people of state for BJP's win

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the people of Tripura for blessing the BJP with a historic victory in the local body polls, saying the win belongs to them.

According to reports, the ruling BJP emerged victorious in 5,883 seats, ensuring a clean sweep for the party in the Tripura panchayat polls. As many as 6,370 gram panchayats had gone to polls.

The party also won 404 panchayat samiti seats and 113 zilla parishad seats.

"Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Tripura for blessing the BJP with a historic victory in the local bodies' elections. This victory belongs to them. I congratulate CM Shri @DrManikSaha2 and state BJP President Shri Rajiv Bhattacharjee and our karyakartas for their untiring efforts to carry PM Modi ji led BJP government's pro-development & pro-people initiatives to the people," Shah wrote on 'X'. PTI ACB ACB DV DV