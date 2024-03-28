Tripura LoP calls on people to defeat descendants of royal family in LS elections

Agartala, Mar 28 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chowdhury on Thursday alleged the descendants of those who had exploited the poor indigenous people during the rule of the erstwhile royal family are now on the streets seeking votes by joining hands with the BJP.

They had ruled the northeastern state for 1,400 years largely ignoring the welfare of the poor people and built structures like Ujjayanta Palace (in Agartala ) and Neermahal (lake palace), he said after paying tribute to Kumari-Madhuti-Rupashari Debbarma at the CPI(M) headquarters here.

Kumari-Madhuti-Rupashari (Debbarma), three tribal girls were gunned down by the Royal Army for opposing 'Titun System' (tax collection) in Tripura's Khowai district's Padmabil area on March 28, 1949.

Chaudhury claimed the kings remained busy with personal welfare and amusement leaving their people barely with a piece of cloth, education and food.

"The kings used to send their emissaries to mayals (villages) to collect tax as per their will through the 'Titun System'. For opposing the tax system, Kumari-Madhuti-Rupashari Debbarma were killed by the Royal army", he said.

Seventy-five years after the shocking incident, their descendants wearing 'alakhalla' (clothing of a distinctive style) and promising thansa (unity among tribals) have joined hands with the BJP and seeking votes in an attempt to bring back exploitation, he claimed without naming Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who belongs to the royal family.

Pradyot's sister Kriti Singh Debbarma is contesting from the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat on BJP's lotus symbol.

"The paying tribute to Kumari-Madhuti-Rupashari is not merely a remembrance event observed throughout the state by the party. The people who believe in democratic values must defeat the descendants of the princely regime and its ally BJP in the Parliamentary elections. This will be a true respect to martyrs", he said.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha constituencies - Tripura East and Tripura West. PTI PS RG