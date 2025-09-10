Tripura LoP shown black flags by Tipra Motha workers over 'insult' to tribal attire

Agartala, Sep 10 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary Jiten Chowdhury was on Wednesday shown black flags by Tipra Motha workers in Tripura's Dhalai district for allegedly insulting traditional tribal attire 'Risha'.

Chowdhury, the Leader of the Opposition in Tripura Assembly, was travelling to Ambassa to attend a meeting commemorating the first death anniversary of the late CPI(M) general secretary and politburo member Sitaram Yechury.

As his convoy entered Ambassa town, a group of Tipra Motha supporters staged a protest, showing black flags, although his vehicle passed through the area without any incident.

Later, speaking to reporters, Chowdhury dismissed the allegations as "baseless", asserting that he has always promoted the ceremonial use of 'Risha'.

"During a media interaction, I had kept a 'Risha' behind my chair, but BJP's Janajati Morcha leader Bipin Debbarma twisted it, claiming that I insulted the attire. Tipra Motha picked up this false narrative and staged the protest," he said.

At a gathering in Ambassa Town Hall, Chowdhury paid tributes to Yechury, describing him as the "real architect of the opposition INDIA alliance".

He also attacked Tipra Motha, questioning its alliance with the BJP.

"Instead of showing black flags, Tipra Motha should answer what they have gained from this partnership. The ADC (Autonomous District Council) is in disarray, plagued by corruption and stalled development," he alleged.

Chowdhury further highlighted the delay in implementing the 125th Constitutional Amendment aimed at empowering the ADC.

"For seven years, the BJP and the Union Home Ministry have remained silent, and so has Tipra Motha. A few leaders may have benefitted, but ordinary tribal people continue to suffer," he said.

Urging CPI(M) workers to intensify agitations over local issues, Chowdhury asserted that political momentum in Tripura is shifting in favour of the Left Front.

"People want to get rid of the BJP and bring back the Left Front to power," he asserted. PTI JOY ACD