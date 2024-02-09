Tripura LoP urges CM to allow students to write Kokborok paper in Bengali & Roman script

Agartala, Feb 9 PTI) Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly, Animesh Debbarma has urged Chief Minister Manik Saha to allow students to write their Kokborok papers in Bengali and Roman scripts in the class 10 and 12 board examinations.

Kokborok, an indigenous language spoken by nearly 24 per cent people of the northeastern state, does not have a script. Students generally write papers for the language in the Bengali script.

Tipra Motha, the main opposition party in the state had promised to introduce the Kokborok language in Roman script in its election manifesto.

The class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will begin from March 1.

"It is very unfortunate the board sticks to its decision on allowing the students to write their Kokborok papers only in Bengali script citing resource constraints. The board had allowed the students to write Kokborok in Bengali and Roman scripts for 15 to 17 years. It means they have facilities to evaluate Kokborok papers in both languages", he told reporters on Thursday.

Expressing apprehension about agitation if the students are not allowed to write their Kokborok paper in Roman script in the upcoming board's examinations, Debbarma urged the chief minister to look into the matter and allow the students to write their Kokborok paper in Roman and Bengali script as it used to be a practice by the board earlier.

"As chief minister and also the Education minister you will be responsible if anything goes wrong during examinations. There may be agitation, movement or road blockade by angry students. There is also apprehension of a law and order situation on the script issue", he said.

Earlier, Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya had demanded the removal of board president Dhananjoy Gonchowdhury if students were not allowed to write their Kokborok paper in both Bengali and Roman script. PTI PS RG