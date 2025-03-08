Tripura making steady progress on all fronts: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Mar 8 (PTI) Asserting that Tripura is making steady progress on all fronts, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the state’s per capita income has increased from Rs 1, 00,444 in 2017-18 to Rs 1,77,723 till January in 2024-25 during the BJP-led coalition regime.

Addressing a programme to mark the second year of the BJP-led government in the northeastern state here, the chief minister said the state witnessed a boost in economic activities during the current dispensation.

"The per capita income has increased from Rs 1,00,444 in 2017-18 to Rs 1,77,723 till January in 2024-25 during the BJP-led coalition regime. The GSDP also scaled up significantly during the past two years. The state has transformed itself from a top performer to a front runner under the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) index," he said.

Reiterating that the development of all sections of people tops the government’s priority, Saha said his government has been implementing all the Centre's schemes properly to ensure the welfare of the people.

Quoting NCRB reports, Saha said the law and order situation in the northeastern state has also improved significantly, as the state finds third spot from the bottom among 28 states.

"It shows the state’s law and order situation is quite good. Besides, the state was declared insurgency-free last year. This is a big achievement for the government," he said.

Saha also highlighted the state’s success in women's empowerment during the present dispensation.

"The northeastern state has 53,623 Self Help Groups (SHGs) with 4.84 lakh members who are working under Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM). A total of 91,000 women involved in SHGs have become 'Lakhpati didis' so far," he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition on employment issues, the Chief Minister said the state’s position in the unemployment index is better than that of the national average.

"While the national average of unemployment stands at 3.2 per cent, Tripura’s share is only 1.7 per cent. As many as 16,456 regular posts have been filled during the BJP regime, and the figure is apart from appointments through contract basis and outsourcing agencies," he said.

Saha thanked the people for giving the mandate in favour of the BJP for the second term and reposing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Opposition may criticise our reelection in the 2023 election. But the truth is that the people had reposed faith in Modiji and given the mandate in the BJP’s favour for the second time," he said.

"The opposition parties which had thanked the Election Commission for conducting fair elections, raised their fingers after their defeat in the electoral battle. Now, we are accustomed to this sort of criticism," he added. PTI PS SBN SBN