Tripura man hacks to death wife, mother-in-law over social media post

Agartala, Oct 13 (PTI) A man, who had been separated from his wife for over a year, allegedly hacked her and his mother-in-law to death in West Tripura district over a social media post, police said on Sunday.

The 51-year-old accused, a poultry farmer of Madhupur in Sepahijala district, has been arrested, they said.

The man has been living with his two sons at Madhupur, while his wife, who filed a divorce case against him, was staying with her mother at Netajinagar in West Tripura district for one-and-a-half years, a police officer said.

“On Sunday, his wife had uploaded photographs with two male friends during Durga Puja festivities on social media. Seeing the photographs, the husband got enraged and hatched a plot to eliminate her.

“When the mother and daughter duo was returning home, the acused attacked both of them with a sharp object. They died on the spot,” SP, West Tripura, Kiran Kumar K told reporters.

A police team reached the spot and found the bodies lying in a pool of blood, he said.

The accused was arrested within an hour, the SP said.

An investigation is underway and he will be produced before a local court, the officer added. PTI PS RBT