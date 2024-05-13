Tripura: Man kills wife with machete

Agartala, May 13 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife with a machete while she was asleep in Tripura's Gomati district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Dwajanagar on Sunday night, they said.

The woman was asleep when her husband attacked her with a machette, and as their children started screaming, neighbours rushed in and nabbed him, SDPO of Udaipur Ajay Debbarma said.

The husband, identified as Asish Dey, was arrested with the blood-soaked machete, he said.

Asish used to suspect his wife of having an extra-marital affair with a man, which might have prompted him to kill his wife, he said.

Debbarma said the man almost beheaded his wife, he added. PTI PS SOM