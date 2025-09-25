Tripura minister accuses TMP supporters of setting BJP office on fire

Agartala, Sep 25 (PTI) Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma accused Tipra Motha supporters of setting a BJP office ablaze, and said no one can weaken the saffron party in the northeastern state by carrying out such attacks.

He also warned those who had torched the BJP office at Mandwai on Tuesday night of dire consequences.

Tipra Motha is a constituent of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura.

The minister said furniture, party flags and cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manik Saha were gutted in the fire.

"A group of Tipra Motha Party supporters set ablaze the BJP party office at Mandwai by pouring in petrol. Those involved in the incident will face consequences. No one can weaken the BJP by carrying out such attacks on the party offices and party workers," Debbarma claimed.

He visited the fire-ravaged BJP office at Mandwai in West Tripura district on Wednesday.

Debbarma said a complaint has been lodged at the local police station, and the party sought the immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.

"The people who set the party office on fire will be arrested. The police will act as per the law. Those who are trying to create unrest in the state will not be spared," he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha had recently slammed the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) for attacking BJP workers and journalists at Hezamara in West Tripura. PTI PS BDC