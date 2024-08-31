Tripura minister hopeful of flight service between Agartala and Chittagong

Agartala, Aug 31 (PTI) Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Saturday expressed confidence about introducing an international flight service between Agartala and Chittagong in Bangladesh.

Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), the Central government has approved introducing international flight service between the Tripura capital and the neighbouring country’s port city.

“On our part, we are making efforts to introduce an international flight service between Agartala and Chittagong. The proposal to declare an immigration centre at the MBB airport here is under consideration of the Ministry of Home Affairs,” he told a press conference.

The state government will engage 25 police officers to handle immigration facilities in the airport, Chowdhury said.

“We firmly believe the new government in Bangladesh under Dr Muhammad Yunus will take a decision on flight connectivity between the two destinations,” he said.

The minister said the state cabinet on Friday approved proposals for filling up 976 posts of different categories including constables.

The results of recruitment examination to hire 1,000 constables will be declared shortly, he said adding the results of the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura for filling up 2500 Group-C posts will be announced on September 7 or 8.

Chowdhury also stated the recent floods in the state caused loss of properties to the tune of Rs 18,000 crore.

“During the cabinet meeting, the secretaries of respective departments projected estimated loss. The four-day flood has slowed down the states’ growth,” he said. PTI PS NN