Tripura minister-led team visits violence-hit area in Dhalai district, faces ire of people

Agartala, Jul 15 (PTI) A four-member team headed by Tripura Minister Tinku Roy on Monday visited violence-hit Gandatwisa in Dhalai district and faced ire of villagers whose houses were set on fire three days ago, following the death of a 19-year-old man in a clash between two groups.

During the minister's visit, the affected villagers ransacked the office of the Gandatwisa sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), alleging that the police and the local administration remained "inactive" when the mob attacked their houses on July 12.

A video clip shared on social media showed an angry youth telling the minister that as many as 11 scheduled wedding ceremonies in the area were cancelled due to the arson.

Roy, the social welfare minister, assured the angry villagers that the government would provide compensation to all the affected families and adequate security to avoid such incidents in future.

"When the team reached the area, the local people vented anger and alleged that the police and the administration remained inactive when their houses were set on fire on July 12," an official said.

State BJP vice presidents Subal Bhowmik and Rebati Tripura and MLA Rampada Jamatia were other members of the team.

Asked about the protest by villagers, the minister claimed that it was not so.

"The people, who have lost their houses and all belongings expressed their grievances. The chief minister has sent us. We listened to their problems. The government will release 25 per cent of the compensation in the next two days. We will take steps to bring normalcy in the area," he said.

Around 300 villagers whose houses were torched three days ago are yet to return to their homes, the officials said.

They have been staying at a shelter after the July 12 arson in Gandatwisa, around 110 km from the state capital Agartala.

A team led by Dhalai District Magistrate Saju Vaheed held a meeting with the affected families on Sunday and assured them of the necessary steps for providing security and compensation, the officials said.

"At least 40 houses were severely damaged and around 30 shops were looted by the attackers. The affected family members are now staying at the Gandatwisa Higher Secondary School. Four motorcycles were also burnt on July 12 night. The situation has improved in Gandatwisa with the deployment of additional security personnel in the vulnerable pockets," Gandatwisa Sub Divisional Magistrate Chandrajoy Reang told PTI earlier in the day.

The administration has taken all possible steps to provide compensation to around 80 families affected by the arson, he said.

The team led by the district magistrate also held a meeting with the members of a local committee to open the market, another official said.

According to the officials, the attack on villagers stemmed from the clash between the two groups in the local market on July 7.

Parameshwar Reang, a college student, was critically injured in the clash and later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital in Agartala on July 12.

Four people were arrested in connection with the death of the youth, police added. PTI PS BDC