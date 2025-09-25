Tripura minister seeks Scindia's help to develop tourism

Agartala, Sep 25 (PTI) Tripura minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Thursday met DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi and sought his help to boost tourism-related infrastructure in the northeastern state.

The Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) minister assured all possible help to strengthen the tourism sector in the state, he said.

“Today I called on DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in his office in New Delhi and presented the status of ongoing tourism-related projects before him. A detailed discussion also took place over the future plan of the tourism sector," he wrote on Facebook.

Chowdhury, the state tourism minister, said Scindia's help was sought to undertake new projects.

“The DoNER minister assured us of all possible help to develop the tourism sector in the state," he said.

Earlier, Chowdhury met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday and briefed her about the progress of various tourism-related projects in the northeastern state.

“The Union Finance Minister assured all possible help to the tourism department for development of the sector in the northeastern state”, he stated on the social media platform. PTI PS BDC