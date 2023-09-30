Tripura minister thanks Modi for express train between Agartala and Mumbai

Agartala, Sep 30 (PTI) Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw for introducing a direct express train between Agartala and Mumbai, which is likely to begin operations before Durga Puja.

Advertisment

The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, which runs between Mumbai and Guwahati, will run up to Agartala once a week, according to a release by the Northeast Frontier Railway.

"We congratulate the prime minister and railways minister for connecting Agartala with Mumbai. The state government has been demanding for direct connectivity with Mumbai for a long time and eventually it has been done," Chowdhury told reporters.

Claiming that the extension of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express up to Agartala is yet another benefit of having a 'double engine' government, the minister said it will help people of Tripura who visit Mumbai for medical, business and education purposes.

"The journey between Agartala and Mumbai will be around 47 hours. It will leave Agartala every Thursday," he said.

Currently, 11 express trains connect the northeastern state with the rest of the country. PTI PS MNB