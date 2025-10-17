Tripura minister threatens to file defamation case against LoP over 'baseless allegations'

Agartala, Oct 17 (PTI) Tripura’s Fisheries and Animal Resource Development Minister Sudhangshu Das has threatened to file a defamation case against Jitendra Chaudhury, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, for “intentionally defaming his mother and family on baseless allegations”.

The development comes a day after Chaudhury sought the resignation of Das, after a purported video clip went viral in which he was heard making controversial comments against ministers and MLAs.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“Chaudhury has been continuously targeting my mother and family, leveling baseless allegations of corruption for the past few months. He has been claiming that my elder brother was the highest taxpayer in the state for the last financial year. I have asked him to present the proof... to the Income Tax Department,” Das said at a press conference here.

“I will not only resign as minister, but quit politics if he (Chaudhury) provides solid proof against me or my family with regards to involvement in any unethical practice. I will wait till October 26, and if he fails to produce any evidence, I will file a defamation case against Chaudhury,” Das asserted.

Reacting to the minister’s remarks, Chaudhury claimed that his evidence will be Das's “confession in front of the camera”.

He, however, did not elaborate on the comment. PTI PS RBT