Tripura Minister to write to Centre to seek cap on Kolkata-Agartala airfare

Agartala, Sept. 5 (PTI) Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Thursday informed the Assembly that he will write to the Civil Aviation Ministry to seek a cap on airfare for the Agartala-Kolkata route.

The assurance followed concerns raised by Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman about the high cost of air tickets, which he argued is causing significant hardship for people.

Roy Barman highlighted that airfares range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000, with prices expected to rise further due to the upcoming festival season. He urged the government to address the issue with the central authorities.

"Every product has a MRP in India except air tickets. Private airlines are charging Rs 10,000 to Rs 12000 for a ticket between Agartala and Kolkata. With the festive season knocking on the doors, the fare will soar further, hitting the common people. I urge the government to take up the matter with the Centre seriously", Roy Barman said.

In response, Chowdhury acknowledged the problem but noted that the Civil Aviation Ministry cannot directly regulate airline pricing. However, he promised to address the issue by writing to the Ministry.

Replying to a question regarding the MBB Airport, Chowdhury said efforts are underway to have it declared an international airport as soon as possible.

On the status of Kailashahar airport in Unakoti district, he said a Civil Aviation Ministry team has visited the site.

"The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is currently preparing a Detailed Project Report for the dormant airport," he said. PTI PS MNB