Tripura minister urges Arunachal to rescue 30 child labourers duped by employer

Agartala, Dec 24 (PTI) Tripura Labour Minister Tinku Roy has sought his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Nyato Dukam's intervention in rescuing 30 child labourers from Unakoti district who were lured to go there for work.

The labourers were being subjected to ill-treatment and were living in inhuman conditions, Roy told Dukam in a letter.

"I wish to bring to your kind notice that a case has recently been registered at Kailashahar police station in Unakoti district, wherein approximately 30 child labourers, along with a few adult labourers, were taken from Rangrung Tea Garden... to Arunachal Pradesh," the letter read.

He said, "They were promised certain wages and benefits. However, they have reportedly been denied their lawful entitlements. It has further been reported by their family members that the child labourers are being subjected to ill-treatment and are living in inhuman conditions, causing severe mental distress and anxiety".

Their families are desperately seeking their safe and early return, he said.

"In view of the seriousness of the matter and the humanitarian concerns involved, I earnestly request your kind intervention to extend all necessary assistance for the immediate rescue and safe repatriation of the labourers to their home," the Tripura minister said in the letter.

Engagement of children as labourers is prohibited under the law and is a grave violation of human rights and dignity, Roy said. PTI PS NN