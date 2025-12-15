Tripura-Mizoram gas pipeline project expected to be completed by 2027: officials

Aizawl, Dec 15 (PTI) The Tripura-Mizoram gas pipeline project is expected to be completed by 2027, officials said on Monday.

A total of 119.5 km of pipeline is being laid from Panisagar in Tripura to Sihhmui near Aizawl, they said.

More than 20 per cent of the project has already been completed, they added.

With the completion of this project, Mizoram will get piped gas supply, particularly benefiting residents of Aizawl.

A delegation of Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL), which is implementing the project, met Chief Minister Lalduhoma in Aizawl to discuss the progress.

Lalduhoma also heard the challenges they are facing in executing the works.

During the meeting, the IGGL officials said the gas pipeline will originate from the Panisagar Receiving Terminal in Tripura and pass through Kanhmun, Zawlnuam, Kawrthah, Tuidam and Darlak before reaching near Mamit in Mizoram.

From there, it will proceed towards Lengte and terminate at the proposed Sihhmui Receiving Terminal, about 21 km from Aizawl, they said.

Domestic gas connections in Aizawl city will be provided by Tripura Natural Gas Corp Ltd, they said.

The project is being implemented as part of the North East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid. The Panisagar-Sihhmui section is part of the project's second phase, under which 723 km of pipeline is being laid from Guwahati to Aizawl via Agartala. PTI CORR SOM